Gass Weber Mullins changing name with co-founder’s transition to new venture

Milwaukee-based law firm Gass Weber Mullins has changed its name to Gass Turek after co-founder Ralph Weber transitioned out of trial practice and into a new role as an independent advisor, arbitrator and mediator.

“Our firm is anchored in trial excellence and experience,” said Daniel Manna, managing partner. “That was the vision among our founders, including J. Ric Gass, Ralph Weber, and Thomas Mullins, and it remains our vision for the future. It is an understatement to say that Ralph has been a leader and valued partner. We are grateful for all he has invested, and we wish him the best as he moves into a new venture.”

The boutique trial firm now includes seven partners John Franke, Tamar Kelber, Daniel Manna, Linda Meagher, Richard Orton, Stephen Trigg, and David Turek; counsel Daniel Kennedy; and associate Rachel Potter.

Turek, the new name partner, joined the firm shortly after it opened. The new name is intended to honor the firm’s legacy and point toward its future.

“Dave embodies our firm,” Manna said. “He understands our history and values, and he built his practice here. Like all of us, he is committed to trial excellence.”

Weber is starting his own venture, Weber Advising LLC.

“Since founding the firm 17 years ago, the original members worked to lay a foundation for the next generation of leaders. The transition now is complete, and I look forward to their continued success as Gass Turek carries forward the firm’s commitment to high quality service,” Weber said.