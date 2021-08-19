Full-scale renovations underway for two office buildings at The Tannery complex

Full-scale renovations to two buildings in The Tannery office complex in Milwaukee are underway. Work being done to the Timbers and Atlas buildings in the complex, located at 600-700 W. Virginia St. in the Walker's…

Full-scale renovations to two buildings in Full-scale renovations to two buildings in The Tannery office complex in Milwaukee are underway. Work being done to the Timbers and Atlas buildings in the complex, located at 600-700 W. Virginia St. in the Walker's Point neighborhood, include cosmetic upgrades to common areas and the addition of new tenant amenities. Common areas undergoing improvements include restrooms, hallways, lobbies and elevators. Tenant amenities include a fitness center with locker room and showers, bike storage, a tenant lounge, outdoor entertainment areas and updated conference rooms. A 10,000-square-foot spec suite is also under construction in the Atlas Building. The upgrades were announced by the buildings' owner, Chicago-based R2 Cos. , and Milwaukee-based brokerage firm Founders 3 . Ned Purtell and Jenna Maguire of Founders 3 handle leasing efforts at The Tannery in partnership with R2. Cedarburg-based The Kubala Washatko Architects is the project designer. R2 also plans to upgrade the building at 222 Erie St., in the Historic Third Ward. Improvements there will include lobby renovations, common area upgrades and a new bike room. R2 purchased the 250,000-square-foot Tannery complex in October 2018, with plans to renovate the buildings. Renovation plans were finalized in 2019 and demolition work finished in early 2020, but the project stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The work is back on track as of this month. The Tannery campus is 86% occupied, with 34,260 square feet available in the two buildings, according to Founders 3. The other R2-owned buildings at The Tannery — the Great Lakes Distillery building and The Trade Center — are 100% occupied. "It’s exciting to see this project come to life, along with an uptick in leasing activity in the Milwaukee market," Jason Trailov, principal of R2, said in a statement. "The addition of a state-of-the-art tenant amenity package completes the R2 vision for The Tannery as an innovation hub in Milwaukee."