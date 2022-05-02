Froedtert & MCW opens community hospital in Mequon

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network opened a new community hospital today in Mequon, located at 11421 N. Port Washington Road, across the street from the Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center.

Froedtert Community Hospital – Mequon is a fully licensed, accredited acute-care hospital and part of the Froedtert & MCW health network. The small-scale community hospital will offer access to emergency and inpatient care and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

At approximately 17,000 square feet in size, the hospital will have a seven-bed emergency department with eight inpatient beds for patients requiring additional care, observation and tests. The hospital, which also will have laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services, is designed to treat medical emergencies that require attention beyond a health center or urgent care clinic’s capability.

The hospital will complement the current health care offerings provided at the nearby Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center which offers primary and specialty care, diagnostic services, cancer care, urgent care and wellness care through Small Stones.

“We are proud to announce the opening of our fourth community hospital within our health network which expands our ability to provide access to care in more communities with an easy to navigate footprint,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “Our newest community hospital in Mequon supports our mission by providing access to academic medicine for the diverse communities we serve.”

Medical College of Wisconsin emergency physicians as well as experienced registered nurses will staff the community hospitals, which are expected to see dozens of patients per day and to employ about 40 full-and part-time staff at each hospital.

Ryan Companies partnered with Froedtert Health to develop the project and served as the construction manager for Froedtert Community Hospital – Mequon.