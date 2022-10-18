Franklin Staybridge Suites hotel sold for $10.8 million

An Illinois hotel owner has purchased the Staybridge Suites Milwaukee Airport South
hotel in Franklin for roughly $10.8 million, according to state records. Located at 9575 S 27th St., the 118-room hotel was purchased by a limited liability company affiliated with Jigar Chokshi. According to his LinkedIn page
, Chokshi is also the owner and general manager of a Holiday Inn Express in Rochelle, Illinois. Attempts to reach Chokshi on Monday were not immediately successful. Located about a mile west of I-94, the five-story, IHG-managed Staybridge Suites hotel in Franklin opened in February 2009
. There are just a handful of Staybridge hotels in southeastern Wisconsin. Others are located in Mount Pleasant and Oconomowoc.