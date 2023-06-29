Franklin apartment complex sold for $43 million

By
-
Image from Google Maps

An affiliate of Chicago-based Banner Real Estate Group has purchased an apartment complex in Franklin for $43.5 million, according to state real estate records. The 180-unit complex, called Statesman Apartments, is located at 2884 and 2885 W. Statesman Way. It consists of six three-story apartment buildings, plus a clubhouse and pool, and leases one and

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

