Franklin apartment complex sold for $43 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

An affiliate of Chicago-based Banner Real Estate Group has purchased an apartment complex in Franklin for $43.5 million, according to state real estate records. The 180-unit complex, called Statesman Apartments, is located at 2884 and 2885 W. Statesman Way. It consists of six three-story apartment buildings, plus a clubhouse and pool, and leases one and

An affiliate of Chicago-basedhas purchased an apartment complex in Franklin for $43.5 million, according to state real estate records. The 180-unit complex, called Statesman Apartments, is located at 2884 and 2885 W. Statesman Way. It consists of six three-story apartment buildings, plus a clubhouse and pool, and leases one and two-bedroom units. State records show that the 14-acre property was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Zilber Ltd . The buyer and seller did not respond to request for comment on the transaction.