Franklin apartment complex sold for $43 million

An affiliate of Chicago-based Banner Real Estate Group has purchased an apartment complex in Franklin for $43.5 million, according to state real estate records.
The 180-unit complex, called Statesman Apartments, is located at 2884 and 2885 W. Statesman Way. It consists of six three-story apartment buildings, plus a clubhouse and pool, and leases one and two-bedroom units.
State records show that the 14-acre property was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Zilber Ltd.
The buyer and seller did not respond to request for comment on the transaction.