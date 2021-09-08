Foxconn says it hopes to hire 100 employees at Thursday job fair

Foxconn Technology Group says it aims to hire more than 100 employees at an onsite job fair, during which the company will look to fill a variety of manufacturing, information technology and supply chain positions.

Foxconn says it will conduct “on the spot interviews” at the event, which will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its facility located in Mount Pleasant at 12001 Braun Road. For those hired, training will be provided, and no prior experience is needed, according to the company.

It’s not clear what Foxconn plans to manufacture at its facilities in Mount Pleasant. However, Foxconn and California car maker Fisker, Inc. announced a partnership earlier this year to build parts for electric vehicles including chipsets and semiconductors. In fact, both companies are discussing “plans for electric vehicle manufacturing” with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., although no further details have been made public.

Foxconn has not met job hiring requirements to receive tax credits from the state of Wisconsin under its original deal, which included plans to hire about 13,000 workers over 10 years in exchange for $2.85 billion in tax credits.

A renegotiated contract between Foxconn and the state of Wisconsin suggests the company could hire as many as 1,454 qualified workers at an average wage of $53,875 by 2025. Foxconn would then receive up to $80 million in tax credits if the company hits certain hiring and investment targets.

Since breaking ground in 2018, Foxconn says it has invested approximately $900 million in Wisconsin in total, including its construction of a nearly 1 million-square-foot “advanced manufacturing facility,” an approximately 300,000-square-foot “smart manufacturing center,” an approximately 120,000-square-foot multipurpose building and an approximately 100-foot tall “high performance computing data center” globe, all at its Mount Pleasant campus.