Fox 6 anchor leaves station to start her own business

Fox 6 WITI-TV news anchor Stephanie Grady is leaving the station to start her own business.

Called Influential Athlete LLC, it will assist female athletes in pursing name, image and likeness opportunities. Grady is a former athlete who experienced a career ending injury at age 17.

Grady and her husband, Joe Grady (a former private high school athletic director), are co-founders of Influential Athlete. She is the chief executive officer.

Grady says she has a personal understanding of the challenges faced by female athletes, and hopes to use her business to help address disparities in the NIL market.

“I saw firsthand how much potential female athletes have, but also how often they’re overlooked in favor of their male counterparts when it comes to funding, education, and opportunities in the NIL space,” said Grady. “With Influential Athlete, we’re changing that. We’re helping these women realize their full potential by equipping them with the tools, strategies, and mindset to build strong personal brands and thrive both on and off the field.

“This is something I desperately wished I had when my athletic career came to an end. Through Influential Athlete, we help student-athletes see what makes them unique and valuable beyond their sport so they can capitalize on everything they have to offer, setting themselves up for success when their athletic careers conclude.”

Grady worked as an anchor for Fox 6 since 2014.

“I’ve had the incredible privilege of serving the Milwaukee community for the past ten years, and I’m deeply grateful for the support and opportunities I’ve received,” said Grady. “However, my heart has always been drawn to the world of athletics, and I’m excited to dedicate my energy to helping young female athletes achieve their full potential.”