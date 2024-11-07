Four-story apartment building planned on Milwaukee’s west side

A four-story mixed-use apartment building is planned for a vacant lot in Milwaukee's Avenues West neighborhood. The building is planned for a site at 1510 W. State St., which is located about two blocks south of King Park and two blocks north of Marquette University's campus. According to plans submitted to the City of Milwaukee, the building would include two commercial spaces on the first floor with approximately 2,600 square feet and 2,150 square feet The second through fourth floors would each have four market rate apartments with three or four bedrooms each, plans show. Ranging from about 1,000 square feet to 1,255 square feet, the units would also include private balconies. The project's developer isof, which is based in Menomonee Falls. The quarter-acre project site is currently owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. "We still have a long way to go," Singh said of the firm's estimated construction timeline. The project will require approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals before it can move forward.