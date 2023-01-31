Former Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee CEO Griselda Aldrete named partner with Milwaukee law firm

Griselda Aldrete, who served as president and CEO of the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee from 2013-19, has joined Milwaukee-based law firm Hansen Reynolds LLC as a partner, the firm announced.

After leaving HPGM, Aldrete was the executive director of the city of Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission from 2019-20 and then was the director of stakeholder engagement for Madison-based Alliant Engery from 2020-22. She has been a part-time adjunct instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since September of 2022.

At Hansen Reynolds, her practice focuses on criminal, commercial, law enforcement, discrimination, and employment litigation matters.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University in 2002 and a law degree from MU in 2017.

