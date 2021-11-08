Former financial executive’s second career involves investing in financial literacy

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Pat Rorabeck works with high school students in the classroom on financial literacy tools. “You learn so much by listening to what they say and watching what they do, and that helps us make better programming,” he said.
Patrick Rorabeck spent nearly 30 years in the banking world. The majority of those years were spent with M&I Bank, and the final few were with BMO Harris Bank, where he finished his corporate career…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

