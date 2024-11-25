Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Law

Former Alumni Club Tavern & Eatery employee files lawsuit to recover ‘misappropriated tips’

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The Alumni Club Tavern & Eatery. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
The Alumni Club Tavern & EateryKerry KulinskiMitch Teipner
Last updated

A former employee of The Alumni Club Tavern & Eatery in Menomonee Falls has filed a lawsuit against the business and its owner after they allegedly withheld tips from workers illegally. Kerry Kulinski, a former server and bartender, filed a class action complaint on behalf of all food service workers who were employed by the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.