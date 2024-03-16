For-profit nursing school faces resistance from city officials
Charlie Dee, a retired professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College, urged the zoning committee to vote against the request even if it means a lawsuit.
"If you don't, you will be enabling these educational profiteers in their quest to exploit, defraud and impoverish Milwaukee's most vulnerable taxpayers who are struggling desperately for their ticket to the middle class," Dee said.Other opponents that spoke included the Milwaukee NAACP, the Milwaukee Black Grassroots Network for Health Equity and the Milwaukee Area Labor Council. Organizations that submitted letters in opposition include the Committee for Equity in Nursing Education, and the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Also in opposition is the Higher Education Regional Alliance (HERA), whose letter was signed by chancellors and presidents from 17 Milwaukee-area higher education institutions, including UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee School or Engineering and Marquette University. "While HERA and our region’s health care employers recognize the need for more nurse graduates, adding a new school is solving the wrong problem," the letter says. "We do not need greater capacity, as the current nursing and health sciences educators have sufficient capacity to increase nursing and health related graduates. The limiting factor is availability of staffing for sufficient clinical placements in the region." Supporters of the college include Watertown Regional Medical Center, Children's Wisconsin and ProHealth Care, all of which submitted letters to the city outlining their support. "With an aging population and workforce, the need to expand nurse capacity is essential now and in the years to come," the letter from ProHealth's Debbie Luce, director of the Center for Learning & Innovation. "An additional BSN program will assist in addressing the growing need for qualified nurses at our facilities and in the Greater Milwaukee area." Further action on Arizona's zoning has not yet been scheduled.