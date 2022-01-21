Foley CEO named next UW System president

Partner in firm's Detroit office named its next chairman and CEO

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Jay Rothman
Jay Rothman (Credit: Lila Aryan Photography)
Jay Rothman, chairman and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner LLP, was appointed Friday as the next University of Wisconsin System president. The UW System board of regents voted Friday to offer Rothman…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

