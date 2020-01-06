Fiserv technology will soon help Alexa pay for your gas

Consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, Echo Auto and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices will soon be able to say, ‘Alexa, pay for gas,’ when they pull up the pump.

Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. and Irving, Texas-based ExxonMobil have partnered with Amazon to offer the new gas payment experience, which will initially become available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S.

The new technology will be demonstrated for the first time at CES 2020, an annual convention where companies from all over the globe exhibit their innovative technologies, according to a press release.

Transactions will be processed using Amazon Pay, which allows consumers to securely use the payment information stored in their amazon account. Amazon Pay is powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

Alexa will confirm the station location and the pump number. Fiserv’s digital commerce technology will activate the pump and facilitate token generation to help ensure a secure payment.

“As consumer expectations change, there is growing demand for frictionless interactions that span the digital and physical worlds,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “The age of connected commerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices will play a pivotal role in the future of payments by streamlining the way consumers make purchases every day.”

View the “Alexa, pay for gas” experience here.