Fiserv president and CEO named chairman of the board

Brookfield-based fintech company Fiserv Inc.
announced that its president and chief executive officer, Frank Bisignano
, has been named chairman of the company’s board of directors.
Current Fiserv chairman Denis O’Leary
will retire after the company’s 2022 annual shareholders meeting on May 18. Board members Dennis Lynch
and Scott Nuttall
will also retire at that time.
Bisignano became the CEO of Fiserv in 2020, succeeding Jeffery Yabuki
.
“Frank has demonstrated exceptional leadership at Fiserv since his appointment as CEO in 2020, and has built an extremely talented team," said O’Leary. “The board has determined this is the right time for Frank to assume the chairman role to lead the next phase of the company’s innovative transformation and integrated growth strategy.”
“On behalf of the entire board and management team, I would like to thank Denis O’Leary, Dennis Lynch, and Scott Nuttall for their years of service to Fiserv,” said Bisignano. “We are grateful for their valuable insights, guidance and tireless dedication to advancing our company for the benefit of all our stakeholders during their tenure.”
