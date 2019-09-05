Fiserv Forum’s new giant rooftop sign will be lit tonight

Maredithe Meyer
An aerial view of Fiserv Forum and its new rooftop sign. Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

A new 192-foot-wide sign atop Fiserv Forum will emit bright orange light on Thursday night for the first time since it was installed in mid-August, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday. 

Spelling out “fiserv.forum,” the sign will be lit at approximately 8 p.m., thanks to 6,000 “Fiserv orange” LED lights inside its vinyl-faced letters.

Each letter “f” is 51-feet tall, while the other letters are all 36-feet tall. It took nine, 50-yard-long rolls of custom-made vinyl, which is the length of 4.5 football fields, to produce the vinyl film on the letter faces. 

The fixture was designed and created by Green Bay-based Jones Sign Company and installed by Minneapolis-based construction company Mortenson, which has an office in Milwaukee. 

The Bucks said the sign’s structural support post installation began July 18. Installation of the sign began August 18 and was completed on August 30.

That installation came about one year after the $524 million arena opened.

During its first year of operations, Fiserv Forum held more than 110 non-Milwaukee Bucks or Marquette Basketball events, which includes 34 concerts and 50 corporate events, and brought in a total of 1.5 million people.

Read BizTimes’ Sept. 2 cover story to learn more about Fiserv Forum’s first year and its impact on the city.

