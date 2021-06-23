First renovated building opens at Horlick redevelopment in Racine

$100 million project now called Belle City Square

By
Alex Zank
-
The lobby of the Arabella building was formerly a condensing room. Courtesy: J. Jeffers & Co.
Milwaukee development firm J. Jeffers & Co. opened its first renovated building at the former Horlick Malted Milk Co. complex in Racine. Named Arabella, the 60-unit apartment building is at the southern end of the…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

