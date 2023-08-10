Finalists for 2023 Wisconsin Innovation Awards announced

More than 300 business and products have been dwindled down to 25 finalists for this year’s Wisconsin Innovation Awards. The finalists were determined by a panel of 19 statewide industry experts, with winners to be announced at an annual awards ceremony in October.

The Wisconsin Innovation Awards “highlights and honors the development of groundbreaking and innovative ideas,” according to the organization’s website. “If it is a transformational idea, we want to celebrate it.”

WIA aims to build a lasting legacy of instruction inspired by Wisconsin’s thinkers, makers, creators and designers.

Out of this year’s 25 finalists, five are from southeastern Wisconsin. They include:

Burlington-based eCourt Reporters : This startup connects law firms directly with vetted court reporters and legal videographers across the country with live calendar availability.

: This startup connects law firms directly with vetted court reporters and legal videographers across the country with live calendar availability. Wauwatosa-based Estrigenix Therapeutics : This pharmaceutical company is focused on research in estrogen biology. One of Estrigenix’s lead compounds can help ease the symptoms of women suffering from menopause and lessen chances for dementia later in a woman’s life.

: This pharmaceutical company is focused on research in estrogen biology. One of Estrigenix’s lead compounds can help ease the symptoms of women suffering from menopause and lessen chances for dementia later in a woman’s life. Franklin-based Managecore : The company is a provider of SAP technical managed services, public cloud solutions and Basis managed services.

: The company is a provider of SAP technical managed services, public cloud solutions and Basis managed services. Milwaukee-based Part Analytics : This startup offers an AI-powered platform that allows companies to build supply chain resilience and improve operational efficiency by getting critical supply chain insights and digitizing manual processes throughout the product lifecycle.

: This startup offers an AI-powered platform that allows companies to build supply chain resilience and improve operational efficiency by getting critical supply chain insights and digitizing manual processes throughout the product lifecycle. Delafield-based Synthetaic: The company’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization platform combines high-fidelity 3D modeling and novel, generative AI to grow large and high-quality datasets sufficient for machine learning.

Also named as a finalist this year is Stoughton-based The Virtual Foundry. The startup manufactures a special type of metal filament, which allows customers to 3D print any material. The company was recently featured in BizTimes Milwaukee.