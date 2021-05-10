Featured Deal: The Corners of Brookfield’s West End parcels

To expand its footprint, the owner of The Corners of Brookfield acquired three parcels totaling 4.25 acres to its west from three different owners. In late March, The Corners announced its expansion plans for the…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

To expand its footprint, the owner of The Corners of Brookfield acquired three parcels totaling 4.25 acres to its west from three different owners.

In late March, The Corners announced its expansion plans for the West End will include a 140-room hotel, along with other unannounced uses.

Even before the announcement was made, an affiliate of United Kingdom-based IM Properties, one of The Corners’ developers, began buying up the properties southeast of Bluemound and Barker roads. They included a former La Quinta Inn, a former KFC and a former Jose’s Blue Sombrero restaurant.

The hotel is to be built west of Lord Street, and is expected to open by summer 2024. The Corners developers said they have a “clear vision” for the rest of the site, though they have not shared details of other coming projects.

Addresses: 20351, 20371 and 20391 W. Bluemound Road

Buyer: Newfield Holdings LLC

Sellers: MJK Kelly LLC, P & J Holdings LLC, Unique Hotels LLC

Price: $9.07 million (total)