Featured Deal: ManpowerGroup headquarters building

By
Alex Zank
-

Last updated on October 26th, 2021 at 11:34 am

ManpowerGroup has a new landlord of its downtown Milwaukee headquarters.

The 280,000-square-foot building at 201-229 W. Cherry St. is now owned by Louisville, Colorado-based Real Capital Solutions. An affiliate of Real Capital acquired the property for $70.43 million from an investors group that includes Chicago-based Bentall Kennedy and Warba Bank, a Kuwaiti public shareholding company.

The building was last sold in 2017 for $66.5 million, according to city records. It was built in 2007 and is assessed at $66.73 million. Online listings show it is 78% occupied by a single tenant. ManpowerGroup recently downsized its office footprint, freeing up one of the building’s four stories.

Address: 201-229 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee
Buyer: RCS – MPower (SIEM) LLC and RCS – MPower (BLA) LLC
Seller: One Hundred MP Way LLC
Price: $70.43 million

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display