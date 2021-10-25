Featured Deal: ManpowerGroup headquarters building

ManpowerGroup has a new landlord of its downtown Milwaukee headquarters.

The 280,000-square-foot building at 201-229 W. Cherry St. is now owned by Louisville, Colorado-based Real Capital Solutions. An affiliate of Real Capital acquired the property for $70.43 million from an investors group that includes Chicago-based Bentall Kennedy and Warba Bank, a Kuwaiti public shareholding company.

The building was last sold in 2017 for $66.5 million, according to city records. It was built in 2007 and is assessed at $66.73 million. Online listings show it is 78% occupied by a single tenant. ManpowerGroup recently downsized its office footprint, freeing up one of the building’s four stories.

Address: 201-229 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee

Buyer: RCS – MPower (SIEM) LLC and RCS – MPower (BLA) LLC

Seller: One Hundred MP Way LLC

Price: $70.43 million