Falk Group Public Relations merges with Pennsylvania-based marketing firm

By
Maredithe Meyer
-

Susie Falk, director of PR at Merit and founder of Falk Group Public Relations. Milwaukee-based Falk Group Public Relations this week announced its merger with Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based marketing firm Merit. Falk Group will now operate under the Merit brand name. As part of the merger, which went into effect Jan. 23,

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

