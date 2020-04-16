Evers extends Safer at Home until May 26

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has extended his Safer at Home order to May 26, while easing a few restrictions on some businesses.

The order, which has prohibited nonessential business and travel, went into effect March 25 and was originally slated to end April 24.

The extension of the order now includes these changes:

Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials.

Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed.

Non-essential businesses will now be able to do “minimum basic operations,” including deliveries, mailings and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the minimum basic operations.

Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment.

Aesthetic or optional exterior lawn care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person.

The full order is available here.

The extended order also includes new guidances for essential businesses that remain open:

Essential businesses and operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work.

Retail stores that remain open as essential businesses must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations.

Essential businesses and operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture or distribute goods and services to other essential businesses can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as minimum basic operations.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for what the order permits.

“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet,” Evers. said “As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you’ve been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.”

Other components of Evers’ extended order include:

Public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Local health officials may close public parks and open spaces if it becomes too difficult to ensure social distancing or the areas are being mistreated.

People are strongly encouraged to stay close to home, not travel to second homes or cabins, and not to travel out-of-state if it is not necessary.

Tribal Nations are sovereign over their territory and can impose their own restrictions.

Business leaders – including the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – have called on the Evers administration to begin restarting the economy on April 24, citing the significant economic cost of the Safer at Home order.

Public health leaders have said the state needs to meet certain benchmarks before it can reopen business, including: a reduction in COVID-19 cases for 14 days, more testing capacity, more room at hospitals, adequate PPE for all workers exposed to the public and an increased ability to trace and monitor COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

