Evers announces $45 million in restaurant relief funding, allocations for lodging and performance venues

Wisconsin restaurants and other small business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive $45 million in assistance, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The funding program, administered by the Department of Revenue and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., will target businesses with annual revenues between $1 million and $7 million. Businesses will be eligible to receive $20,000 in grants by the year’s end.
Unlike previous WEDC “We’re All In” grants, the businesses will not have to apply for the funding, but will be contacted directly by the DOR based on their state tax records.
The DOR estimates restaurants will account for roughly 95% of the approximately 2,000 businesses that will receive funds. The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, which expires Dec. 31.
“We have all the systems in place to quickly disburse funding to these businesses who need it to get through the coming winter months. Our staff is ready to assist, and I am pleased we are able to help,” said DOR secretary Peter Barca.
A recent BizTimes Milwaukee cover story explored the significant challenges that restaurants have faced throughout the pandemic and how they are preparing for the winter months.
The funding allotment represents the third phase of the We’re All In grant program, which is aimed at helping businesses weather the economic challenges of the pandemic. The first phase doled out $65 million in grants to more than 26,000 businesses statewide, and the second phase is currently disbursing more than $120 million to more than 24,000 small businesses.
“Restaurants and other venues have been among the businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Evers said. “They’ve made the tough decisions to keep employees and customers safe by restricting indoor seating, offering delivery and curbside pick-up, and providing outdoor tables. We greatly appreciate the changes they’ve made to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, but now with winter coming, we are glad to provide this support at a critical time.”
Evers also announced two other funding allotments on Thursday aimed at helping live performance venues and lodging operators weather the COVID-related economic crisis.
Evers’ office announced that $15 million in relief grants has been awarded to 96 live entertainment and large meeting venues, which have largely remained closed since the spring.
Grant awards provided recipients up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, whichever was less. Grants have been pro-rated due to oversubscription.
Milwaukee venues receiving funding include:
- ARO Management, LLC: $40,356
- Eagles Entertainment, Inc.: $395,308
- Marcus Performing Arts Center: $362,287
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater: $362,287
- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (Summerfest operator): $395,308
- Owl Club LLC: $134,127
- Pabst Theater Foundation, Inc.: $362,287
- PTG Live Events, LLC: $395,308
- Shank Hall: $57,178
- The Hock Group, LLC: $197,654
- Wisconsin Center District: $395,308
Other southeastern Wisconsin venues receiving funding include:
- Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. in East Troy and Madison: $395,308
- Schauer Arts Center in Hartford: $127,792
- Renaissance Entertainment Productions, Inc. in Kenosha: $395,308
- Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, LLC in Lake Geneva: $141,606
- Theatre of Oconomowoc, Ltd: $14,334
- Racine Theatre Guild, Inc.: $108,978
- Weill Center Foundation, Inc. in Sheboygan: $124,930
- South Milwaukee Performing Arts Council Corporation: $56,539
- Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation in Walworth: $4,078
- Transformative Arts, Inc. in Walworth: $253,092
- Waukesha Civic Theatre: $91,684
- Historic West Bend Theatre: $64,040
Evers also announced that grants were awarded to 663 Wisconsin lodging operators. The funding allocation to grantees included an average of $350 per eligible room in the state.
Grant recipients in Milwaukee include:
- Ambassador Enterprise LLC: $60,200
- Chicago Street Holdings LLC: $55,300
- CL1 Milwaukee LLC: $168,350
- Dev Enterprise LLC: $40,600
- Dev Hotel LLC: $28,350
- Dev Management LLC: $45,500
- DMO Hospitality Corporation: $20,3000
- Downtown Ventures LLP: $85,050
- Dubbel Dutch LLC: $5,950
- First MKD LLC: $44,450
- Howell Avenue ES Lodging Associates LLC: $38,500
- Integrated Plankinton Milwaukee LLC: $46,200
- JC Hospitality Partners LLC: $15,050
- JSWD Commerce LLC: $54,250
- JSWD Wisconsin Venture I LLC: $77,000
- Knickerbocker on the Lake: $22,750
- Lovers Lane Road LLC: $37,450
- Hahi Hospitality INC: $8,050
- Manchester Suites Hotel LLP: $76,650
- Marcus Hotels Inc: $658,000
- Mil Pro LLC: $40,250
- Milwaukee Airport Hotel Associates LLC: $28,700
- National 55 Limited Partnership: $21,700
- Odyssey Glendale Hotel LLC: $29,400
- OM Hospitality Corporation: $28,350
- Park Place Hospitality LLC: $64,400
- Research Park Hotel LLC: $41,650
- Schuster Bed & Breakfast LLC: $2,450
- Silver Lining Health Center LLC: $33,600
- Watertown Hospitality Limited Partnership: $27,650
- Wildwood Pool Limited Partnership: $35,000
- Wisconsin & Milwaukee Hotel LLC: $71,750
- Mary Ellen Hermann: $1,400
A full list of grant recipients is available here.