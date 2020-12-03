Evers announces $45 million in restaurant relief funding, allocations for lodging and performance venues

Wisconsin restaurants and other small business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive $45 million in assistance, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The funding program, administered by the Department of Revenue and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., will target businesses with annual revenues between $1 million and $7 million. Businesses will be eligible to receive $20,000 in grants by the year’s end.

Unlike previous WEDC “We’re All In” grants, the businesses will not have to apply for the funding, but will be contacted directly by the DOR based on their state tax records.

The DOR estimates restaurants will account for roughly 95% of the approximately 2,000 businesses that will receive funds. The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, which expires Dec. 31.

“We have all the systems in place to quickly disburse funding to these businesses who need it to get through the coming winter months. Our staff is ready to assist, and I am pleased we are able to help,” said DOR secretary Peter Barca.

A recent BizTimes Milwaukee cover story explored the significant challenges that restaurants have faced throughout the pandemic and how they are preparing for the winter months.

The funding allotment represents the third phase of the We’re All In grant program, which is aimed at helping businesses weather the economic challenges of the pandemic. The first phase doled out $65 million in grants to more than 26,000 businesses statewide, and the second phase is currently disbursing more than $120 million to more than 24,000 small businesses.

“Restaurants and other venues have been among the businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Evers said. “They’ve made the tough decisions to keep employees and customers safe by restricting indoor seating, offering delivery and curbside pick-up, and providing outdoor tables. We greatly appreciate the changes they’ve made to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, but now with winter coming, we are glad to provide this support at a critical time.”

Evers also announced two other funding allotments on Thursday aimed at helping live performance venues and lodging operators weather the COVID-related economic crisis.

Evers’ office announced that $15 million in relief grants has been awarded to 96 live entertainment and large meeting venues, which have largely remained closed since the spring.

Grant awards provided recipients up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, whichever was less. Grants have been pro-rated due to oversubscription.

Milwaukee venues receiving funding include:

ARO Management, LLC: $40,356

Eagles Entertainment, Inc.: $395,308

Marcus Performing Arts Center: $362,287

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: $362,287

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (Summerfest operator): $395,308

Owl Club LLC: $134,127

Pabst Theater Foundation, Inc.: $362,287

PTG Live Events, LLC: $395,308

Shank Hall: $57,178

The Hock Group, LLC: $197,654

Wisconsin Center District: $395,308

Other southeastern Wisconsin venues receiving funding include:

Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. in East Troy and Madison: $395,308

Schauer Arts Center in Hartford: $127,792

Renaissance Entertainment Productions, Inc. in Kenosha: $395,308

Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, LLC in Lake Geneva: $141,606

Theatre of Oconomowoc, Ltd: $14,334

Racine Theatre Guild, Inc.: $108,978

Weill Center Foundation, Inc. in Sheboygan: $124,930

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Council Corporation: $56,539

Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation in Walworth: $4,078

Transformative Arts, Inc. in Walworth: $253,092

Waukesha Civic Theatre: $91,684

Historic West Bend Theatre: $64,040

Evers also announced that grants were awarded to 663 Wisconsin lodging operators. The funding allocation to grantees included an average of $350 per eligible room in the state.

Grant recipients in Milwaukee include:

Ambassador Enterprise LLC: $60,200

Chicago Street Holdings LLC: $55,300

CL1 Milwaukee LLC: $168,350

Dev Enterprise LLC: $40,600

Dev Hotel LLC: $28,350

Dev Management LLC: $45,500

DMO Hospitality Corporation: $20,3000

Downtown Ventures LLP: $85,050

Dubbel Dutch LLC: $5,950

First MKD LLC: $44,450

Howell Avenue ES Lodging Associates LLC: $38,500

Integrated Plankinton Milwaukee LLC: $46,200

JC Hospitality Partners LLC: $15,050

JSWD Commerce LLC: $54,250

JSWD Wisconsin Venture I LLC: $77,000

Knickerbocker on the Lake: $22,750

Lovers Lane Road LLC: $37,450

Hahi Hospitality INC: $8,050

Manchester Suites Hotel LLP: $76,650

Marcus Hotels Inc: $658,000

Mil Pro LLC: $40,250

Milwaukee Airport Hotel Associates LLC: $28,700

National 55 Limited Partnership: $21,700

Odyssey Glendale Hotel LLC: $29,400

OM Hospitality Corporation: $28,350

Park Place Hospitality LLC: $64,400

Research Park Hotel LLC: $41,650

Schuster Bed & Breakfast LLC: $2,450

Silver Lining Health Center LLC: $33,600

Watertown Hospitality Limited Partnership: $27,650

Wildwood Pool Limited Partnership: $35,000

Wisconsin & Milwaukee Hotel LLC: $71,750

Mary Ellen Hermann: $1,400

A full list of grant recipients is available here.