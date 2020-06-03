Notable Women in Construction and Design: Erin Saewert

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 17

17 Number of years with your current company/firm: 17

17 Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Civil Engineering University of Wisconsin- Madison

Erin Saewert is a senior project manager in the Milwaukee office for M.A. Mortenson Co. She has been with the company for more than 16 years. She has led several of the company’s cultural and corporate construction projects while also spearheading many initiatives including LEED accreditation trainings, foreman trainings and the Women Advancing Mortensen affinity group.

“Saewert’s leadership on high-profile projects totaling nearly $500 million in construction have resulted in the successful delivery of facilities that have transformed communities,” says Lauren Giannini, marketing coordinator at Mortenson.

Saewert is responsible for overseeing construction of the 296,000-square-foot Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Her responsibilities include management of the Mortenson team of nearly 50 individuals and a team of nearly 150 craftworkers including subcontractors.

“She is one of the driving forces in keeping the project safe, on schedule, and on budget while maximizing the value for Advocate Aurora,” said Giannini. “Saewert is a proven leader in managing a collaborative team that is focused on the project’s overall success and exceeding customer expectations while contributing to the community.”

Saewert is a LEED accredited professional and a Design Build Institute of American associate.