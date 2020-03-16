Employee working in downtown office complex diagnosed with coronavirus

An employee who works in the 300 Kilbourn downtown Milwaukee office complex contracted the novel coronavirus, the building’s owner confirmed on Monday.

Employees of companies located in the office buildings, at 330 E. Kilbourn Ave., said on social media over the weekend that they had received a letter informing them someone working there had contracted the disease, known as COVID-19.

New York-based Tishman Speyer, the building’s owner, confirmed the news on Monday. A spokesman forwarded a statement that it released this weekend of the incident.

“The health and well-being of our tenants, staff, partners, vendors and visitors is our top priority,” the statement reads. “We were notified…of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at 330 Kilbourn. We quickly notified the Health Department and all of our tenants in the building. We followed established cleaning protocols to disinfect all impacted areas. This is in addition to the elevated daily cleaning measures we implemented weeks ago at all of our buildings.”

The buildings were constructed in 1982 and 1984. They total roughly 475,300 square feet of rentable area. The largest tenant is Associated Bank.

“We are regularly monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and will continue to follow the guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities to protect everyone in our buildings,” Tishman Speyer stated.