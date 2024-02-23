Employ Milwaukee receives $5 million grant to help train workers for high-demand jobs

Employ Milwaukee, a workforce development organization serving Milwaukee County, is the recipient of a $4.9 million Department of Labor “Building Pathways to Infrastructure” grant.

The grant will allow Employ Milwaukee to launch a Skills to Build program, an initiative that will aim to prepare nearly 500 historically underserved individuals for high-demand infrastructure jobs. This training will take place over the next five years throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

“Employ Milwaukee is excited to embark on this important endeavor with the support of the Department of Labor,” said Chytania Brown, president and chief executive officer of Employ Milwaukee. “The Skills to Build program represents a vital step towards building a strong and equitable infrastructure workforce in southeastern Wisconsin. By leveraging evidence-based strategies, addressing local industry needs, and amplifying worker voices, we will create pathways to success for diverse job seekers while meeting the high demand for skilled workers in sectors such as renewable energy, transportation, and broadband infrastructure.”

Throughout the course of the Skills to Build Program, Employ Milwaukee will offer job seekers on-the-job training. This could include registered apprenticeship opportunities, internships, occupational skills training or support services to help make sure trainees complete the needed education for careers in advanced manufacturing, IT, and professional, scientific and technical services. Employ Milwaukee hopes to help employers access a diverse pool of talent and reduce recruitment costs while addressing their workforce needs effectively.

Employ Milwaukee will collaborate with several partners, including Milwaukee Area Technical College, MKE Tech, Brew City Help Desk International, Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and numerous employers, worker organizations, and training providers.

“We are proud to join forces with our partners to address the workforce challenges facing our region,” said Brown. “By fostering collaboration and innovation, we can build a more resilient and inclusive economy that benefits all residents of southeastern Wisconsin.”