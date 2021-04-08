Eight Wisconsinites make Forbes World Billionaires list

Eight Wisconsin residents have made the latest Forbes magazine World Billionaires list.

The Wisconsin billionaires on the list include (ranking in parenthesis):

(145) John Menard Jr. , founder of Eau Claire-based Menards, $14.2 billion net worth

and family, executive chairman of Kohler-based Kohler Company, $9.8 billion

, owner of Beloit-based Hendricks Holding Company and Beloit-based ABC Supply Co., $8 billion

, founder and CEO of Verona-based Epic Systems, $6 billion

, Cargill Inc., $3.6 billion

, S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.6 billion

, chairwoman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors, $3.6 billion

, chairwoman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors, $3.6 billion (859) H. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of Racine-based S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.5 billion

The list of Wisconsin billionaires has changed little for several years, but some of them have grown their net worth more significantly than others. Compared to the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans in 2016, three Wisconsin billionaires have grown their net worth the most over the last five years: Faulkner, up 150% from a net worth of $2.4 billion in 2016; Hendricks, up 111% from a net worth of $3.8 billion in 2016; and Menard, up 51% from a net worth of $9.4 billion in 2016.

Forbes has a feature story about Faulkner, posted today on its website, which describes her as the second-richest self-made woman in America.

Also noteworthy, the three principal co-owners of the Milwaukee Bucks also made the 2021 Forbes World Billionaires list:

(1664) Jamie Dinan , $1.9 billion

, $1.8 billion

, $1.8 billion (2378) Wes Edens, $1.2 billion