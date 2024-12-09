Login
Economy

Economic Trends event will help attendees capitalize on disruption

BizTimes Staff
The 2024 Economic Trends event drew nearly 400 business leaders and professionals to the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee's Third Ward.
As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, he’s promising to shake things up. His administration is planning major policy changes for trade, energy, immigration, spending, regulation and more.

Those moves will disrupt the landscape in Washington and send ripple effects through the U.S. economy.

BizTimes Media’s annual Economic Trends event will provide attendees with information to help them prepare to capitalize on those disruptions and provide insight into what to expect in the year ahead.

Michael Knetter

The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register.

Michael Knetter, the president of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, will once again provide a macro economic outlook. Knetter is an economist who served as an advisor to Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Other speakers at the Economic Trends 2025 event will include:

Following the main program, their will be a pair of breakout sessions:

Facts over fears: Navigating markets in a year of change, presented by Brian Jacobsen of Annex Wealth Management

The Southeastern Wisconsin Economy: A Closer Look, a discussion between Knetter and Dave Anderson, senior vice president of BMO.

The Economic Trends event is sponsored by BMO and SVA. Annex Wealth Management is an event partner.

