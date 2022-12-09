Eating disorder treatment center opened in downtown Milwaukee office building

Irvine, California-based Discovery Behavioral Health Inc. announced that it has opened a 48-bed eating disorder treatment center in downtown Milwaukee. [caption id="attachment_560951" align="alignleft" width="300"] Amanda Vogt[/caption] The facility is located on the 6th floor of the office building at 312 E. Wisconsin Ave. It will offer programs for adults under the Center for Discovery brand name. It is staffed by health care professionals and support personnel offering outpatient and residential care. The Milwaukee center is headed by Amanda Vogt, who previously worked for Rogers Behavioral Health for 22 years. "Eating disorders are a specific type of behavioral health disorder that require specialized clinical interventions,” Vogt said. “Today, as we continue with the demand for mental health that have continued to surge since the pandemic, we are committed to being good partners in the community by building relationships with patients and their families as well as fellow healthcare professionals. We are eager to support and work with the people in this region, throughout Wisconsin and surrounding states."