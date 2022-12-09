Eating disorder treatment center opened in downtown Milwaukee office building

By
-
312 E. Wisconsin Ave.
312 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Irvine, California-based Discovery Behavioral Health Inc. announced that it has opened a 48-bed eating disorder treatment center in downtown Milwaukee. Amanda Vogt The facility is located on the 6th floor of the office building at 312 E. Wisconsin Ave. It will offer programs for adults under the Center for Discovery brand name.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display