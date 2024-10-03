East Side BID names new executive director

Ryan Laessig has been named the new executive director of the East Side Business Improvement District in Milwaukee.

Laessig has more than a decade of experience in the arts, event coordination and small business management, and was the creator of the Milwaukee Makers Market.

“I’ve known Ryan for years through the Milwaukee craft and makers community,” said Joey Wisniewski, president of the East Side Business Improvement District. “The experience and knowledge he’s built through his work with the Milwaukee Makers Market and countless vendor-based events will be invaluable to the neighborhood and its businesses.”

“I’m excited to be welcomed into this role and the East Side neighborhood,” Ryan Laessig. “I look forward to being a part of this proud community and will do my best to continue its legacy of being a fun and safe place for family and friends to live, eat, drink, catch a movie, go bowling, and enjoy all the excellent activities the area has to offer.”