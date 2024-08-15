Dynamic Ratings to build new HQ in Sussex

Seeing growing demand from customers, Dynamic Ratings
, which provides monitoring, control and communication solutions for electrical apparatus, is planning to build a new 150,000-square-foot headquarters in Sussex.
The company is currently based down the street at N56 W24879 N. Corporate Circle and plans to break ground in September on the new headquarters at N53 W25314 Highlands Court, in the Highlands Business Park. The company moved into the 23,000-square-foot Corporate Circle facility in 2014.
“This new building project is part of Dynamic Rating’s strategy to increase manufacturing capacity and meet the needs of our customers,” said Tony Pink
, general manager and vice president for Dynamic Ratings, in a statement. “We are proud to be in a position to share the good news about this significant investment in our community and to help the energy segment meet complex and evolving challenges driven by the ever-increasing need to deliver more power.”
The project, which could be completed in the fall of 2025, will include the addition of 32 additional employees, according to the statement from the company.
Dynamic Ratings purchased the 8.5-acre property on Highlands Court for $1.4 million from Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm Wangard Partners
, according to state records.
The property is part of a 149-acre development northwest of Highway 164 and County Highway K led by Wangard, which is catering the development to a variety of commercial users, including light industrial, food service, health services and retail.
Current tenants at the business park include Kwik Trip, Adron Tool Group, Stag Industrial and The Marek Group.
Dynamic Ratings has facilities and clients internationally, according to its website. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia-based Wilson Transformer Co
.
Dynamic Ratings provides condition monitoring products and services to the utility industry to improve the safety and reliability of their assets, according to the company's website. Dynamic Ratings' services include online condition based monitoring, transformer monitoring, circuit breaker and switchgear monitoring and substation asset management, among others.