Drone manufacturer Menet Aero moves HQ to Oak Creek

Menet Aero, a manufacturer of tethered drone systems, is moving its headquarters back to southeastern Wisconsin with a new Oak Creek location.

The company announced this week it is establishing its new headquarters in Oak Creek at 440 W. Bell Court and that it will lease 38 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for drone field testing and training. The testing site is located at the end of West Road, north of Washington Avenue. The company’s Oak Creek headquarters will be 8,000 square feet.

Menet Aero has 13 employees and plans to double its workforce by 2025. The company was founded in Milwaukee in 2015 but moved its headquarters and operations to Ringwood, Illinois in 2021 after acquiring NTPWind Power, Inc.

“We’re excited to call Wisconsin our new home,” said Peter Menet, president and founder of Menet Aero. “The global market for unmanned aircraft is experiencing significant growth. Wisconsin is well-known as an advantageous location for manufacturing precision products like ours. The Oak Creek and Mount Pleasant operations will serve as a platform for not only drone production, but also for research and testing related to future products and advancements.”

Menet Aero manufactures tethered drone systems used by customers in a variety of market segments, including military, security and disaster recovery. These “fly by wire” systems are capable of quick deployment in high-stress situations, such as military combat zones and natural disaster areas, and support a variety of payloads for a range of applications, including telecommunications, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and live broadcast video feed.

The Milwaukee 7, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Wisconsin Aerospace Partners all worked to attract Menet Aero to Wisconsin.

“Peter Menet and his team are building precisely the type of high-growth company we want and can well support in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Jim Paetsch, M7 executive director. “Our region continues to be a hub for imagining and producing sophisticated products in a wide range of verticals.”