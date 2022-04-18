Drexel Town Square strip mall sold for nearly $6 million

A 10,351-square-foot strip mall at the Drexel Town Square
development in Oak Creek has been sold for $5.97 million.
Called The Shoppes at Drexel, the multi-tenant retail building at 160 W. Town Square Way currently houses Potbelly, Five Guys, Mod Pizza, Men’s Hair House, and Crumbl Cookies.
The building was sold by 160 W. Town Square Way Wisconsin, LLC, a New York-based investor represented by Blue West Capital out of Denver. The buyer was MD6 Oak Creek, LLC, according to state real estate records, an Iowa-based investor.
Blue West Capital focuses exclusively on the acquisition and disposition of shopping centers, net lease investments, and commercial investment properties nationwide, according to a press release on the sale issued by the company.
Located southwest of Drexel and Howell avenues, the 85-acre Drexel Town Square site was previously the site of a massive Delphi plant, which closed in 2008. A team led by Wispark LLC redeveloped the site with retail, residential, a hotel and a new Oak Creek City Hall and Public Library, essentially creating a downtown for the community. The Shoppes at Drexel is just one of several buildings at Drexel Town Square.