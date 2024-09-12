Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Downtown Milwaukee law firm plans to add new signage to office tower

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
1000 North Water Street office building in downtown Milwaukee. Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren
Last updated

Milwaukee-based law firm Rienhart Boerner Van Deuren is planning to add high-visibility signage to the downtown office tower at 1000 N. Water St. The 16-story-tall building has long been the site of the firm’s headquarters. According to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee, the firm is considering signage on the building’s south and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.