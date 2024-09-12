Downtown Milwaukee law firm plans to add new signage to office tower

Milwaukee-based law firm Rienhart Boerner Van Deuren
is planning to add high-visibility signage to the downtown office tower at 1000 N. Water St. The 16-story-tall building has long been the site of the firm's headquarters.
According to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee, the firm is considering signage on the building's south and west rooflines. The sign on the south side of the building would be about 34 feet wide and 7 feet tall, and the sign on the west side of the building would be about 29 feet long and 6 feet tall, according to plans submitted to the city.
[caption id="attachment_596946" align="alignright" width="300"]
Sign rendering from Elevated Identity[/caption]
The plans were prepared by Janesville-based Elevated Identity
, which has worked on numerous signage projects including signs for Milwaukee Tool's downtown office, the Pabst Theater and multiple Summerfest stages.
A Rienhart representative confirmed that the firm is considering signage for the 1000 North Water Street building, but declined to comment further.
The company, which has eight other offices nationwide, has been a tenant at 1000 N. Water St. since 1992 and most recently renewed its lease for 84,000 square feet in 2020.
If the signs are added, Reinhart would join other downtown law firms like Quarles & Brady, Von Briesen & Roper and Husch Blackwell that have erected signs on the downtown Milwaukee multitenant office towers that they are located in.
Signage on downtown Milwaukee buildings was the subject of a recent BizTimes magazine feature
.
[caption id="attachment_596945" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
Rendering from Elevated Identity[/caption]