Doors Open Milwaukee is this weekend

Doors Open Milwaukee is returning this weekend, with both in-person and virtual options available.

Organizer Historic Milwaukee Inc. is holding this year’s in-person event on Saturday and Sunday. The virtual option begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3.

This comes after the event was strictly virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour sites will include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s new Bradley Symphony Center, Milwaukee City Hall, Tripoli Shrine Center, Oriental Theatre, Pabst Theater, and the Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee. A complete list of 70 open house sites is available online.

Doors Open also offers ticketed tours, which range in price from free to $10. Although many are already sold out, a handful were still available.

Masks are required for volunteers and visitors at all Doors Open locations.

The event is a scaled-back version of what it had become in years prior to the pandemic — growing to almost 200 sites, drawing tens of thousands of visitors.