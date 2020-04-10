Donation roundup: Area companies give back during COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee-area companies and organizations have given back in various ways to help in the fight against COVID-19:

The PNC Foundation has made a donation in support of United Way’s COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund to help provide meals for the next three months to residents of Clare Hall, a vacant seminary that is housing homeless and those with housing instability during the pandemic.

Milwaukee-based Bouchards Brands has pledged to donate 10,000 surgical masks to help Milwaukee-area hospitals and first responders, including Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Children’s Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, City of Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Transit System.

Educators Credit Union gave $100,000 to Advocate Aurora Health’s Relief Fund for Critical Care.

Port Washington-based Ansay International is donating 10% of all sales from its Bofferding beer, Domaines Vinsmoselle wine, and Ramborn cider to the Milwaukee Hunger Task Force.

Waukesha-based FitTech Hosting is providing free high-speed internet access to help those affected by COVID-19. The marketing firm built towers on the rooftop of its downtown Waukesha office that allows for wireless internet access from one’s car.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has donated 700 Tyvek suits and 200 pairs of shoe coverings to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Paul Davis Restoration and Remodeling of Southeast and Fox Valley donated 200 N95 face masks to Children’s Wisconsin.

Brian Sammons, founder and distiller of Twisted Path Distillery, has created hand sanitizer to give to local homeless shelters, a nursing home and a local municipality.

Milwaukee Area Technical College donated personal protective equipment from its health programs to Children’s Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital, Ascension St. Francis Hospital, Village Pointe Commons Senior Living Facility, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

Healthy Eats for Hospital Heroes, a collaboration between Milwaukee attorney Jay Urban and Kathy Papineau, owner of MKE Localicious Catering, has donated meals once a week to all COVID-19 professionals and support staff at Froedtert Hospital.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faculty, researchers and staff recently donated 31,300 gloves, nearly 900 masks, 125 pieces of eye protection, 20 gowns and nine hazmat suits to the Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center.

Landmark Credit Union recently raised $48,638 for Children’s Wisconsin through the sale of paper links and hearts at its branch locations. Landmark also donated $25,000 to the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund.

HSA Bank donated $25,000 t o Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Sheboygan County Food Bank and the United Way of Sheboygan County.

The Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks recently raised $37,500 to donate to hunger relief efforts, including Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.