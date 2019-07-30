Donald Driver’s Driven Elite to head fitness programming at MAC

Developers of the under-renovation Milwaukee Athletic Club have teamed up with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver to run the club’s fitness programs under his Dallas, Texas-based fitness company Driven Elite.

As part of the agreement, Driver will be directly involved in operations and overseeing staff at the MAC when it reopens in fall of 2020. He will also play a major role in designing the club’s new athletic offerings, including member events and customized, holistically based training programs, according to a news release.

Driven Elite has three locations in the Dallas metro area and offers a range of lifestyle programs including fitness, nutrition, personal training and sports medicine. This will be the company’s first step into the Wisconsin market.

“Wisconsin holds a special place in my heart, and I am really excited to partner with the Milwaukee Athletic Club team to bring my program to its members,” Driver said. “At Driven Elite, our focus is on whole-body health, and we bring high energy and a strong commitment to making fitness a rewarding and successful experience, regardless of a person’s skill level or athletic abilities.”

The $70 million renovation project is well underway at the 758 N. Broadway building. The ensuing work will create a rooftop fitness space, indoor and outdoor turf spaces, golf performance center, updates to the club’s basketball court and swimming pool and group and luxury locker rooms, according to the news release.

The joint venture overseeing the development purchased the historic building in April. That group includes Milwaukee-based developers J. Jeffers & Co. and Interstate Development Partners as well as Denver-based hotel owner and operator Sage Hospitality Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with Donald and his team to lead the MAC’s fitness programming,” said Tony Janowiec, president of Interstate Development Partners. “Everything about the new MAC is being designed to create an unparalleled member experience, and Driven Elite’s customized fitness and nutrition programs, competitive challenges, and state-of-the-art technology are unlike any other local fitness offering.”

Aside from new and improved fitness amenities, the project will also include a year-round rooftop member lounge, complete renovation of the hotel, updates to event venues, creation of public ground-level retail space and a new first-floor restaurant and bar concept.