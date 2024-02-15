Dog-friendly Foxtown Landing brewery, restaurant receives final design approval

The proposed Foxtown Landing development, a dog-friendly brewery, distillery and restaurant, in downtown Milwaukee is moving forward with a refined design as the project nears construction.

The project comes from Foxtown Brewing, an affiliate of Mequon-based dog food maker Fromm Nieman Brands, which plans to build a three-story, 28,000-square-foot development at 412-420 N. Plankinton Ave., which overlooks the Milwaukee River south of I-794 near downtown Milwaukee.

First proposed in 2022, project leaders are anticipating a 2024 construction start.

The project’s revised — and final — plans were approved Wednesday by the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board. Meanwhile, Foxtown Brewing has applied for the project’s first building permit, according to city records.

The updated plans include a redesigned outdoor terrace to allow more people to gather. It now includes a pavilion for bands and other events, according to documents from project architect Stephen Perry Smith.

Other changes include a copper roof, fewer fire pits and garage doors, and filling the windows facing Plankinton Avenue with digital screens to display artworks to conceal the building’s kitchens.

“The building is visible from all 360 degrees, which is rare in an urban environment,” said Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Third Ward business improvement district. “There had to be considerations to not make any part of the building look like the back of house.”

Foxtown Landing received board conceptual approval in December 2022 and Plan Commission design approval in June. The project team will now continue to work with the Third Ward BID to flesh out final design choices like masonry and lighting.

The brewery and restaurant will be developed in tandem with a dog park just to its north, beneath I-794. The park is being developed by the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District. Fromm Family Pet Food will be the title sponsor of the off-leash dog park.

The idea is for the two projects to create a “dog district” in downtown Milwaukee, activating a long-vacant corner of the city.

“This will definitely be a great investment, great addition to the area,” Plaisted said.

Construction on the dog park could begin this summer, said Matt Dorner, economic development specialist for the downtown BID, with an opening hopefully later this year. The dog park plans include separately fenced small and large dog areas, water stations, upgraded lighting, the potential for public art, opportunities for community programming, prominent donor recognition, and other pet amenities.

“We’re really hopeful the dog park can be a catalytic project for the area and give residents and their pets a new amenity downtown,” Dorner said.

Dorner said the project has been well-received by donors, but declined to provide an exact figure on the project’s fundraising progress.

Fromm Nieman Brands did not respond to a request for comment on the project’s financing.