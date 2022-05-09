Differentiation is king

Study the market, and your competition, to find your edge

By
Dan Steininger
-
Innnovation
Historically, we chose our doctors, lawyers and dentist from referrals by friends or acquaintances. Google searches on the internet have changed all of that. Most consumers today get their referrals from online searches. That, in…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Dan Steininger
http://BizStarts.com
Dan Steininger is the president and founder of BizStarts. He is also the president of Steininger & Associates. The firm focuses on teaching the tools of innovation to drive growth for companies in all sectors of the economy. Steininger is a former president and CEO of Catholic Financial Life and a graduate of Marquette University and Boston University's School of Law.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display