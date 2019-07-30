Dickten Masch HQ in Nashotah sold for $8.9 million

Deal includes two properties with a combined assessed value of $2.7 million

The Nashotah headquarters of plastics manufacturer Dickten Masch Plastics has sold for $8.9 million, according to state real estate records.

The deal includes portions of two parcels covering 13 acres at N44 W33341 Watertown Plank Road. The properties had a combined assessed value of $2.7 million, according to Waukesha County tax records.

An affiliate of Austin, Texas-based AIC Ventures sold the property to an affiliate of Rosemont, Illinois-based Brennan Investment Group. The AIC Ventures affiliate purchased the property in December 2017 for $7 million.

Brennan Investment Group declined to comment. Bob Brzozowski, president of Dickten Masch parent company Techniplas, said the facility has always had third-party ownership and operations would continue as normal. AIC Ventures did not respond to requests for comment.

Dickten Masch manufactures components and modules for the transportation, power grid, electrical and medical industries.