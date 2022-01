A pair of local development firms are moving forward with plans to develop a mixed-use apartment building on North Avenue in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Fox Point-based General Capital Group and Milwaukee-based KG Development Group are…

A pair of local development firms are moving forward with plans to develop a mixed-use apartment building on North Avenue in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Fox Point-based General Capital Group and Milwaukee-based KG Development Group are partnering to develop a building with 91 residential units and 2,500 square feet of commercial space at 1132, 1136-46 and 1164 E. North Ave. The project will include a demonstration kitchen. The project represents a $24 million investment, according to application records. The development site includes 1.3 acres owned by the city and half an acre across two parcels owned by local investors group Direct Readco LLC. General Capital and KG Development have requested a zoning change to facilitate the development. Neither firm immediately responded to a request for comment. Zoning changes for the site need Common Council approval.