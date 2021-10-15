Developer closes on financing for $38.7 million senior living community in Muskego

Will serve as home for Sinsinawa Dominicans sisters

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Conceptual rendering of the proposed Stair Crest senior housing development. (Credit: InSite Architects)
An affiliate of St. Paul, Minnesota-based Presbyterian Homes & Services has closed on $38.7 million in financing for its planned 120-unit senior living community in Muskego. The senior housing project, Stair Crest, is planned for the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display