Developer buys nearly 200 acres in Pleasant Prairie

An affiliate of Kenosha-basedhas purchased nearly 200 acres of undeveloped land in Pleasant Prairie, according to state property records. The land is generally bordered by 116th Street to the south, 104th Street to the north and the Kenosha County Bike Trail to the west. It's about 7 miles east of I-94 and 1 mile north of the Illinois border. Bear Real Estate Group chief executive officerconfirmed the purchase but said the firm was not ready to reveal plans for the property. The land was purchased for $2.1 million from an affiliate of Pleasant Prairie-based construction firm, which primarily works on commercial projects, according to its website. The 199 acres of land is surrounded by mostly single family home subdivisions. Bear Real Estate Group develops single family homes through its company Bear Homes, but also does other real estate development through its company Bear Development.