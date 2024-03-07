Developer buys East Side corner site at Prospect and Kenilworth

A prominent corner site on Milwaukee's East Side has been purchased by a local developer. The property at 2009-2015 E. Kenilworth Place was sold to Wiener Dog LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based. Located southeast of Kenilworth Place and Prospect Avenue, the site is surrounded by new apartment development and renovated mixed-use buildings. There are two buildings on the site: a small restaurant space home to Eastside Pub & Grill, which opened last year, and a larger building that used to house a laundromat, but is now vacant. While Phelan Development is listed as the buyer of the property, Phelan's agent is listed as Ward Fowler, according to a state record. Fowler is a president of. Colectivo's Prospect Avenue location is about half a block away from the half acre Kenilworth property. Phelan Development has worked on several residential and retail projects throughout metro Milwaukee, including five projects where Colectivo is a tenant in Grafton, Madison, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee, according to the firm's website. Phelan Development and Colectivo did not respond to requests for comment. The property was purchased from the trust of Morris Katz.