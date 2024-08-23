Developer buys 34 acres along Moorland Road in New Berlin

Hales Corners-based development firmhas purchased 34 acres of vacant land along South Moorland Road in New Berlin for future development. The site is located southeast of West Greenfield Avenue and South Moorland Road. It was sold for $11 million by Highland Memorial Park, which is a cemetery on an adjacent property. The sale was facilitated by Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm, which called the property "one of the last significantly large parcels of prime development land located within the metropolitan Milwaukee market." "Selling the property faced many challenges over the years with wetland delineation issues, tree ordinances, access and right of way resolutions, zoning and comprehensive land use amendments, among many other issues that needed to be resolved while on the market," a statement from The Barry Co. said. The property is located just west of the New Berlin Walmart store and south of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotels. Wimmer plans to develop the vacant land for a project known as The Conservancy, according to The Barry Co. Wimmer declined to comment on its plans. "We look forward to appearing before the City of New Berlin Review Board to present The Conservancy project," said Wimmer, which primarily develops apartment and senior living communities, along with hotel, retail and office. Last year, Milwaukee-based development firmproposed a mixed-use project on the site, consisting of 218 apartment units, 150 senior living units and four commercial buildings totaling 22,000 square feet of space. Mandel's plan was to develop the multifamily component and work with other developers on the commercial and senior living components of the project, but the firm was unable to reach feasible agreements with other developers and dropped plans for the site, according to Bob Monnat, a senior partner at Mandel.