Montana-based HighCamp Compliance opening office near downtown Milwaukee

By
-
The Pritzlaff Building.

Bozeman, Montana-based HighCamp Compliance, a boutique, employee-owned and operated SEC compliance consulting and outsourcing firm, will soon open its first Milwaukee office at 313 N. Plankinton Ave. in the historic Pritzlaff Building near downtown. The company will occupy a 1,500-square-foot space in suite 212 of the Pritzlaff Building. The office will open in February and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display