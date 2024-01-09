Montana-based HighCamp Compliance opening office near downtown Milwaukee

Bozeman, Montana-based HighCamp Compliance, a boutique, employee-owned and operated SEC compliance consulting and outsourcing firm, will soon open its first Milwaukee office at 313 N. Plankinton Ave. in the historic Pritzlaff Building near downtown.
The company will occupy a 1,500-square-foot space in suite 212 of the Pritzlaff Building. The office will open in February and support HighCamp’s national and international client base.
“(Last year) was a transformative year for HighCamp, and we’re excited to focus on strategic and operational initiatives that will continue to benefit our clients and employees alike. Opening a new office in Milwaukee is one such initiative,” said Azra Korjenic, chief of staff at HighCamp. She will oversee the new office.
Employees in HighCamp’s Milwaukee office will include new hires Duncan Hutchings, David Radic, Caden Talbot and Tyler Hinytzke, who has been with the firm since 2021. Hinytzke is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s Investment Management Certificate Program and a senior associate at HighCamp.
“While many of HighCamp’s employees enjoy the ability to work remotely, we have found that a physical office location can help facilitate valuable in-person collaboration,” said Korjenic. We look forward to expanding our Milwaukee-based team and to enjoying the many benefits that a physical office location offers.”
HighCamp specializes in regulatory compliance and operational support for SEC-registered private equity, real estate, venture capital, hedge fund and institutional alternative managers. The company also has locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver and Bozeman, Montana.