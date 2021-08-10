Demolition contractor Veit proposing new location in New Berlin where it could eventually double workforce

Rogers, Minnesota-based demolition and waste-management contractor Veit & Co. Inc. wants to consolidate its local operations at a new 35,000-square-foot campus in New Berlin, according to city documents. Veit, which is currently operating out of…

Rogers, Minnesota-based demolition and waste-management contractor Veit & Co. Inc. wants to consolidate its local operations at a new 35,000-square-foot campus in New Berlin, according to city documents. Veit, which is currently operating out of two separate New Berlin locations along West Lincoln Avenue, is proposing to build the new campus at 18600 W. Lincoln Ave. It would include a 20,000-square-foot "regional headquarters office" and a 15,000-square-foot heavy equipment maintenance facility. That's according to a Department of Community Development report filed to city officials. Company officials stated in project plans that Veit has grown over the last 15 years into an "industry leading specialty contracting company." "This facility will provide us the ability to continue growing and bringing future employment opportunities to the region," Veit wrote. Construction is scheduled to begin in October, with anticipated completion of September 2022. The facility would support Veit's current workforce of 35 full-time employees working on-site and 130 employees who work in the field. The facility would also enable Veit to add another 30 full-time positions at the building itself. Also, Veit said it expects to double its number of field employees within 10 years. It would operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m., with occasional work on Saturday. Conceptual plans will be discussed at the New Berlin Plan Commission meeting next week. No vote will be taken on the proposal. Veit will need a "use approval" from the Plan Commission, according to the staff report. The city's Architectural Review Committee would also need to review and approval the company's plans. The development site is a former quarry that has been filled and reclaimed. It was formerly approved for an industrial uses.