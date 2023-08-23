Demolition contractor Veit opens new facility in New Berlin

Minnesota-based demolition and waste-management contractoris moving into a new, consolidated facility in New Berlin, and will host a grand opening celebration this week. Veit, which has been operating out of two separate New Berlin locations along West Lincoln Avenue, built the new campus at 18600 W. Lincoln Ave. It includes a 20,000-square-foot of “regional headquarters" office space and 15,000-square-foot heavy equipment maintenance facility. Sitting on 50 acres of land, the building features office space, conference areas, training rooms and equipment maintenance operations. The New Berlin campus supports Veit operations in Wisconsin and surrounding territories, a press release says, in addition to roll-off and dumpster rental services under Veit Disposal. Veit partnered with VJS Construction Services, Harwood Engineering, Zimmerman Architectural Studios for the project, which broke ground in June 2022 after being. “We are thrilled to be moving into our New Berlin home,” said Mike Mahn, senior project manager. “This state-of-the-art facility will support our ongoing operations and position the company for long-term growth in our current market and future markets as well. Attracting new talent into our already top-notch staff will allow us to continue serving our customers with the same extraordinary service Veit has provided for the past 95 years.” Veit entered the Milwaukee region 2009, according to the release, and is in its third generation as a family-owned business.