December groundbreaking set for Land by Label’s West Allis apartment development

Delafield-based development firmis planning a December groundbreaking for its West Allis project, The Apiary, which will bring 248 apartments to a piece of the former Allis-Chalmers factory site. Last week, a Land By Label affiliate purchased the approximately 4.5-acre project site for $3.8 million, according to state property records. The property was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee's, which is the developer of the broader mixed-use Allis Yards project. Cobalt had planned office space on The Apiary site, but those plans did not move forward. Located at 1070 S. 70th St., the project will include a unit mix of studios and one-, two- and three-bedrooms; ground floor units along 70th Street will have private entry to help activate the street. Amenities include a club room, golf simulator, courtyard and outdoor pool.of Rosemont, Illinois, is the general contractor andof Wauwatosa designed the project, according to Land By Label founder. Martin said the first units are expected to open in the fall of 2026. [caption id="attachment_601251" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering from AG Architects[/caption]