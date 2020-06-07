Notable Women in Construction and Design: Deborah Pereira

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Number of years working in your current industry: 33

Number of years with your current company/firm: 21

Undergrad degree/university: BS, Chemistry, University of Rhode Island and BS, Microbiology, University of Rhode Island

Graduate degree/university: MS, Civil Engineering, Tufts University and MS, Public Health, Tufts University

Deb Pereira has 33 years of in-depth experience in evaluating and managing all types of construction programs. Her combination of educational and practical project experience provides insight into the needs and challenges faced in the facility evaluation, planning, design, construction and operations industry. Her experience also forms a solid base for creative, proactive solution planning.

As the program director for the Foxconn industrial construction work in Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park Area 1, Deb has worked collaboratively with the state of Wisconsin and the project team to develop the Area 1 site infrastructure and three buildings to date as well as conduct numerous informational sessions to support outreach efforts of the project.

Deb also previously managed Gilbane’s CAT-Response division. The group’s sole focus is rapid deployment to assess buildings post event, determine what repair options are feasible/most efficient, develop estimates, coordinate and document the repair/rebuild process.

“In this capacity Deb developed programs and led dozens of Gilbane professionals and partners to ensure accurate, reliable data was delivered in a timely fashion to meet owner, occupant, insurer and government authority requirements,” said Fred Wenger, sales and marketing specialist for Gilbane. “Deb directed teams post Superstorm Sandy, Hurricanes Harvey, Ike, Wilma, Rita and Katrina and the New England flood of March 2010. The efforts of teams Deb led post Superstorm Sandy resulted in the repair or reconstruction of more than 7,500 homes in New York and New Jersey.”